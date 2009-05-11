1. Carver Federal Savings Bank

Carver Federal Savings Bank was founded on November 5, 1948 in New York City’s historic Harlem community. Named after pioneering chemist George Washington Carver, the bank sought to provide African Americans with financial service resources to build wealth in their neighborhoods. The bank expanded its operations in February 1961 with the opening of its first bank in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York.

Today, Carver is the country’s largest black- and Caribbean American-led bank and publicly traded company.

The bank specializes in consumer and institutional banking, small business lending, and real estate lending including churches, affordable housing, multi-family, and mixed use buildings. Through its partnership with New York City Office of Financial Empowerment, Carver provides bank accounts to families in “Opportunity NYC.”