13. Bill Perkins Automotive Group

Bill Perkins Automotive Group is the premier Pontiac, Buick, and GMC auto dealer in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the second largest minority-owned dealership group in the Metro Detroit area. The automotive enterprise owns Ann Arbor-based Jim Bradley Pontiac Buick GMC, Eastpointe-based Merollis Chevrolet, and Taylor-based Taylor Chevrolet.
Bill Perkins is president of the 100% black-owned company. The dealership group grossed $111.2 million in 2008—down 4% from last year.
