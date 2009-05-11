20. South Carolina Community Bank

South Carolina Community Bank is the largest black-owned Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in the state of South Carolina. The Columbia-based bank operates four branches throughout the state; and provides an array of products and services to underserved communities, small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and local organizations. In 2008, the bank reported assets totaling $78.9 million.

CEO Clente Flemming also owns The Flemmming Group, Inc.–a Columbia-based staffing firm.