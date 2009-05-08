3. UniWorld Group Inc.

Founded by Byron E. Lewis in 1969, UniWorld Group Inc. is a pioneer in the marketing and communications industry. UniWorld specializes in multi-cultural advertising, public relations, interactive services, event management, promotions, as well as media planning and buying.

Clients include AstraZeneca, Burger King, the Colgate-Palmolive Company, NBC News, the Daily News, and Royal Caribbean among others.

The New York City-based firm has satellite offices in Detroit, Atlanta and Miami, as well as field staff serving the firm’s Burger King and Ford Motor clients in 45 markets.

In 2008, the agency had billings totaling $234 million–down 3.3% from the previous year.