6. Advent Capital Management L.L.C.

New York and London-based Advent Capital Management L.L.C. was founded by Tracy Maitland in 1995. The company specializes in long-only products, hedge funds, and closed-end mutual funds. The money management firm currently oversees $2.9 billion in assets—down $30.9% from the previous year.
Advent manages various investment strategies including stocks, bonds, convertibles, credit default swaps, options and other derivatives.
In 2008, the firm established the Advent Global Opportunity Fund with $60 million in assets under management. The firm’s diversified fund invests in capital-structure arbitrage, credit, equities, special situations and distressed deals.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Purchase Beer Online()
Pingback: Bulk/Wholesale Empty capsules()
Pingback: g spot sex toy()
Pingback: places to eat in ventura()
Pingback: Enterprise Web Hosting()
Pingback: men clothings online()
Pingback: rehab clinic()
Pingback: women's health()
Pingback: legit internet jobs()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: buy kona()
Pingback: everyday deals trademarks()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: Double Penetration Dildo()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: Pure Calcium Supplement()
Pingback: Jinbei()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: wall bed mechanism()
Pingback: lefkoşa kirakık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: online data entry jobs()
Pingback: g spot vibrator()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: ean codes()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: tratamento Alcoolismo()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: what emac()
Pingback: female sex toy()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: luxury sex toys()
Pingback: scr888()
Pingback: atlanta basement finishing()
Pingback: Dab Jars()
Pingback: King duvet covers()
Pingback: New Design Wifi Plug With App Control The Household Electronics()
Pingback: rampant rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: website design()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: the sylvers()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: penis dildos()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: icicles glass toys()
Pingback: army deployment news()
Pingback: so real 8 inch realistic dildo()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: rust buster()
Pingback: label baju()
Pingback: Mitsubishi brush cutter parts()
Pingback: max results pump()
Pingback: cheap end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Recipes for the holidays()
Pingback: ant control companies()
Pingback: sex toys for gay men()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Fragrant Jewels()
Pingback: wet wabbit()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: g luxe vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Make Me Cum Clit Sensitizer()
Pingback: Dolphin Sex Toy()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraints()
Pingback: Best Male Masturbator()
Pingback: Personal Lubricant()
Pingback: adam and eve lube()
Pingback: Cheap bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: restraining straps()
Pingback: forklift repair miami()
Pingback: adult nurse costume()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()
Pingback: pc games for windows 7()
Pingback: pc games download for windows 8()