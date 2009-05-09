6. Advent Capital Management L.L.C.

New York and London-based Advent Capital Management L.L.C. was founded by Tracy Maitland in 1995. The company specializes in long-only products, hedge funds, and closed-end mutual funds. The money management firm currently oversees $2.9 billion in assets—down $30.9% from the previous year.

Advent manages various investment strategies including stocks, bonds, convertibles, credit default swaps, options and other derivatives.

In 2008, the firm established the Advent Global Opportunity Fund with $60 million in assets under management. The firm’s diversified fund invests in capital-structure arbitrage, credit, equities, special situations and distressed deals.