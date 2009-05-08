8. Winston Pittman Enterprise

Winston Pittman Enterprise is Louisville’s largest African American-owned auto dealer and Kentucky’s leading Chrysler franchise. The automotive group operates seven dealerships with single car sales representing 98% of its overall revenues.

Despite its 22.20% decline in 2008 revenues, Winston Pittman Enterprise remains one of the BE 100s most resilient auto dealers. In January 2004, a fire ripped through the enterprise’s showroom and destroyed three vehicles, including the Pittman’s prized 1997 Viper. More than five years later, the dealership group still ranks as one of the nation’s top 10 black-owned auto dealers.