9 Ways to Tackle Your To-Do List like a Boss (Part 2)

Parent. Spouse. Employee. Entrepreneur. Managing your daily tasks while wearing multiple hats can become overwhelming. Sometimes it feels like you’re busy being “busy,” but accomplishing nothing. Each day seems to add more items to your to-do list.

In part two of this two-part blog, I share the first four steps you can take now to conquer the chaos and put an end to that never-ending to-do list. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. This article will cover steps 5-9 and help you end your battle with multitasking once and for all.

Prioritize your task list

List all your tasks and then number them based on priority. Which tasks have deadlines approaching? Which ones need to be completed before you can take on other tasks?

Select your tasks to tackle for the week

Select your tasks to work on for the week, in order of priority. Be sure not to exceed the number of hours that you have available to work on them (see step 3).

Select your tasks for the day

Now select your tasks to work on for the day, in order of priority. Be sure not to exceed the number of hours that you have available to work on them (see step 3).

Get to work!

Start tackling those tasks one by one, focusing only on the task at hand.

Periodically review your goals and tasks and revise when needed

You should finally begin to see yourself putting a nice dent in your to-do list. Of course, there will be new things that need to be done that may even take priority over your current list. Therefore, simply repeat the steps above with the new item so that you can prioritize those tasks and keep your task list looking BOSSY!

You can download the entire list of steps at www.conquerthechaos.info.

This article was written by The BOSS Network Influencer, Alicia Bowens

Alicia Bowens is a visionary expert, an IT specialist, sought-after speaker, author, coach, business owner, and radio host. She specializes in helping teen and single mothers achieve their dreams via her coaching programs, books, and workshops. Learn more about Alicia at www.aliciabowens.com. Follow her on Twitter: @alicia_bowens.