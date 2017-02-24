Black History Month: 10 Powerful Lyrical Quotes by Lauryn Hill

Exactly 18 years ago, on Feb. 24, 1999, hip-hop icon Lauryn Hill made music history by becoming the first woman to win five Grammy Awards in one night. She held on to this record for nearly a decade until Adele tied her record by winning five awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards earlier this month.
Early in her career, Hill was a member of the pioneering hip-hop group The Fugees. During this time, Hill showcased her vocals in a rendition of “Killing Me Softly,” which became a highly acclaimed breakout hit.
In 1997, the Grammy Award-winning group split up and she released her first and only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The album debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, received 10 different Grammy Award nominations, and broke sales records.
Many of the lyrics from L Boogie’s career continue to inspire and speak to today’s generation. Here are 10 of her most powerful lyrical quotes.
- “I wrote these words for everyone who struggles in their youth, Who won’t accept deception, instead of what is truth” (Everything is Everything)
- “My emancipation don’t fit your equation” (Lost Ones)
- “I get out, I get out of all your boxes. I get out, you can’t hold me in these chains. I’ll get out. Father free me from this bondage. Knowin’ my condition is the reason I must change” (I Get Out)
- “You could get the money, you can get the power, but keep your eyes on the final hour” (Final Hour)
- “Still water runs deep, be careful of the company you keep” (Year of the Dragon)
- “How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within?” (Doo Wop-That Thing)
- “And what you need ironically. Will turn out what you want to be. If you just let it, if you just let it” (When It Hurts So Bad)
- “Don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem, baby girl” (Doo Wop-That Thing)
- “But my heart is gold I took back my soul, and totally let my creator control” (I Used To Love Him)
- “Be careful of those who pretend to be brothers. And you never suppose it’s those who are closest to you.” (Forgive Them Father)
