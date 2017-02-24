Black History Month: 10 Powerful Lyrical Quotes by Lauryn Hill

Rapper, singer, writer and actress Lauryn Hill made music history on this day, 18 years ago

Exactly 18 years ago, on Feb. 24, 1999, hip-hop icon Lauryn Hill made music history by becoming the first woman to win five Grammy Awards in one night. She held on to this record for nearly a decade until Adele tied her record by winning five awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Early in her career, Hill was a member of the pioneering hip-hop group The Fugees. During this time, Hill showcased her vocals in a rendition of “Killing Me Softly,” which became a highly acclaimed breakout hit.

In 1997, the Grammy Award-winning group split up and she released her first and only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The album debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, received 10 different Grammy Award nominations, and broke sales records.

Many of the lyrics from L Boogie’s career continue to inspire and speak to today’s generation. Here are 10 of her most powerful lyrical quotes.