Get Your Money Up With These Weekend Reads

Spend the weekend reading up on the best ways to make and save money

Ahh, the weekend is here and many of us can finally find some time to relax, recuperate, and rejuvenate after a long week of hustle and bustle, chasing dreams, and working to earn another dollar. However, in addition to giving yourself some much-needed R&R, this weekend is also the perfect time to read up on the best money practices and money tips.

Below is a roundup of pieces recently published on BlackEnterprise.com that will help you improve your credit score, generate revenue for your business, and avoid the pitfalls of student loan debt.

7 Ways to Fix Your Bad Credit

Use these steps to restore your credit and obtain the credit you deserve

There are certain steps you need to take to restore your credit. Use these seven steps to restore your bad credit and obtain the credit you deserve.

What Is Universal Basic Income, and Can It Help Black America?

If you didn’t have to worry about money, what could you accomplish?

UBI is the idea that the gov should provide all people a sufficient level of income to meet their basic needs—but can it really work?

The Financial Impact of Borrowing Student Loans

Before taking out student loans of any kind, understand the basic terms and conditions you would be agreeing to, should you accept this commitment

Not all student loans are the same, so make sure you do your research. Additionally, always borrow what you need, and not what you want!

3 Stages of Making a Sale to Significantly Increase Your Company Revenue

There are three distinct stages to any sale. Learn how to recognize and properly utilize them, and you will instantly start taking more cash to the bank

Understanding how to make a sale and relate to customers can make the difference between building a thriving business and having to close up shop.

How to Increase the Value of Your Business Before Selling

What you need to do before selling.

Sadly, many business owners wait too long to prepare the business and they do not have enough time to maximize the sale price of the business.