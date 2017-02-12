The Journey to the Crown Experience Brings Together Women From Around the Globe

Join the C.L.A.S.S. Network on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in New York City, as it hosts its inaugural 'Journey to the Crown Experience' event

C.L.A.S.S. Network (Circle of Ladies Above Societal Standards) Journey to the crown. Photo Credit Island Boi Photography

Ellen Osei is a practicing pediatric occupational therapist in Staten Island, NY, and within the NYC public school system, focusing on children with special needs that range from autism spectrum disorders to general learning disabilities. Osei received a master of science degree in occupational therapy from Columbia University and is the president and co-founder of Raising H.O.P.E. (Hopeful Orphans Pursuing Excellence), an organization that will immediately address the socioeconomic issues that orphans and orphanages in Ghana face.

As the second runner-up of Miss Ghana U.S.A. 2011, and a member of the North Jersey Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Osei understands the challenges that women face in all areas of life, including education, career, and entrepreneurship. In addition to Raising H.O.P.E. Osei has embarked on a new organization called the C.L.A.S.S. Network (Circle of Ladies Above Societal Standards). The mission of The C.L.A.S.S. Network is to share and provide supportive resources to women of all walks of life, encouraging them to follow their dreams with poise, power, and purpose, as they embark on their journey to success in their respective fields of interest.

“What makes everyone’s beauty unique is the passion that radiates from within,” Osei tells Blackenterprise.com. “It is the passion that stems from proclaiming victory over that thing that was once an obstacle, and walking in your purpose.”

Ultimately, Osei aims to serve as a primary international network where men, women, and children may turn to one another for mentorship and professional development in the areas of leadership and entrepreneurship virtually and within their respective communities.

“That is a true crown of beauty. It is my belief that this journey to glory is one of the most important milestones in every woman’s life. Our mission is to help every woman discover and embark on that journey, be equipped to persevere and conquer obstacles along that journey, obtain her crown, and reign as her journey continues,” says Osei.

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, in New York City, the C.L.A.S.S. Network will host the Journey to the Crown Experience, an inaugural event that will allow women from around the globe, who’ve experienced self-hatred, helplessness, and insecurities, as they stand in solidarity as they explore their past, present, and future ambitions.

The Journey to the Crown Experience will allow women to celebrate their individual journeys to self-love, self-determination, and healing, while utilizing these experiences to discover and fuel their passion. The crown symbolizes conquering and reigning over obstacles and the beauty that stems from taking control of your story.

A welcoming social environment, participants will engage in lounge-style panel discussions, seminars, and workshops, and be introduced to a 90-day curriculum designed to guide each woman to discovering her purpose within, networking, and meet-and-greets with community and celebrity influencers, such as TV Star Ariane Davis, America’s Next Top Model runner-up Mamé Adjei, Essence and In Style magazine’s Keisha Lamothe, international media personality Madison Jaye, and much more.

To learn more visit or to attend the JTTC Experience, register here.