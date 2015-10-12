6 Resources to Help You Achieve Your Goals by the End of the Year

Apps and books to help you set, track, and achieve your dreams

With less than 90 days left before the end of the year, the timing couldn’t be better to get really focused on accomplishing your goals. Whether it’s getting in shape, paying down credit card debt, or preparing to transition from the job you hate to your dream career, here are a few apps and books to help you achieve your goals.

Apps

GoalsOnTrack – A personal development app which helps you create SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timely) goals, track time, and build habits so that you can stop procrastination.

Coach.me– This app is like having a life coach in your pocket with a community of thousands to help you, “Build your career. Learn a new Skill. Get in Shape.” You can easily create plans and a habit list, schedule reminders, and track progress. And over 750 coaches are available to chat via message or phone call.

Books

Wealth Happens One Day at a Time: 365 Days to a Brighter Financial Future by Brooke M. Stephens

For many people, financial security seems far-fetched. But in this book, Stephens provides a road map to financial freedom with step-by-step guidelines on how to help you break harmful spending habits and learn about stocks, bonds, and building generational wealth.

The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Tim Ferris

“This book changed the course of my life,” is a common comment from customers who have not only read this book, but digested Ferris’ principles. When it comes to achieving your goals, this book provides the tips, tools, and case studies on living your dream life. The book has been published in 30 languages and spent 7 years on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice by Dennis Kimbro (Author), Napoleon Hill (Author)

Using Napoleon Hill’s law of success, Dennis Kimbro, author and entrepreneur, combined his own knowledge of business and black American culture to teach you the secrets to success used by other successful black Americans, including Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Jesse Jackson, and many more.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill (original version) – Although written in 1937, this book provides timeless wisdom about decision-making, planning, imagination, etc. Hill researched over 500 successful women and men to identify the keys to their success, and turned their experiences into 13 steps to success that anyone could instantly apply to change their life.