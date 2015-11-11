8 Programs For Children in Military Families

Here are a few free to low-cost programs to help children of military families

Being a military child comes with a unique set of benefits, as well as challenges. Whether it’s dealing with the challenges of changing schools several times a year or coping with the deployment of a family member, there are several nationwide programs available offering support.

From young innovator camps, to programs designed to help children deal with mobility, family separation, and transition, here are a few programs for children of military families.

Military Youth on the Move – A resourceful website that helps parents, kids, pre-teens and teenagers deals with all facets of military life from deployment and making friends, to teen dating and eating healthy.

ecybermission – a web-based science, technology, engineering and mathematics competition for 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th grade teams. Each child is placed on a team where they propose a solution to a real problems in their community and compete for state, regional, and national Awards.

Military Teen Adventure Camp Opportunities – From whitewater rafting, hiking, and rock-climbing, to winter camping, backpacking, and mountain biking, military teens (14-18 years old) have an opportunity to participate in adventure camps, June 2015 through April 2016, at little to no cost.

Military Teen Adventure Camp Opportunities are the result of a partnership between the Department of Defense, the Office of Military Community and Family Policy, and the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture through a grant/cooperative agreement with Purdue University.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America – Since 1991, the U.S. Armed Forces and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered to help children of military families face the unique challenges of military life. In 2012, more than 18,000 military youth were served by nearly 1,300 traditional clubs. In addition, one-year, no-cost memberships are provided to children of the approximately 70% of families who live outside military installations. Check out some of the stories from current and former club members who are affiliated with the U.S. military.

