Follow us on:
This was a good list.. When I tried to visit several of the networks profiled, I couldn’t find them. There didn’t seem to be a link in the slide show. When I searched for the name of the networks on ning.com, I couldn’t find them. I searched for National Association of Women on the Rise and Black Business Women Online. Please consider putting a link to the featured site in the slides. If the featured networks have been overwhelmed with the traffic or don’t want the exposure, perhaps they could be replaced with networks who do.
I agree they should have add a link to the sites. If you really want to join the Black Business Women Online, here is a link – http://bit.ly/mybbwo.
Thanks so much for your comments @Charles and @ArtDeal. The links are added! Enjoy!
They also have a page on facebook.
I meant….National Association of Women on the Rise has a facebook page.
I am Sylvia Browder, Founder of National Association Women on the Rise (NAWR) and I am excited and delighted to be named as ‘10 NING Sites to Know.’ In 2011, NAWR will officially kick off additional member benefits to help women in business achieve balance in every aspect of their lives. Our theme for 2011: CONNECT…EMPOWER… GROW!
The mission of NAWR is to provide professional and personal resources while uplifting and empowering women entrepreneurs through collaboration, education, mentoring, spiritual and peer support, leadership and networking.
This would not be possible without my2011 National Expert Advisory Board members; A.Michelle Blakeley, Cheryl Pullins, Evelyn King, LaNicia Williams, Misty Humphrey, Nefferitti Dieng, Elder Plezie Small, Sharen Rooks, Sharon Farris, Suzanne Deliscar, Tamara Haskins, Tiffany L. Lymon and Tracey Brown.
Once again, thank you Arlice and Black Enterprise.com for bestowing such an honor upon our community.
Sylvia Browder, founder
NING Community: http://www.nawomenrise.com
Face book Fan Page: http://bit.ly/9qqvWW
Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/sylviabrowder
I can most definitely appreciate this; I have been using NING for about 15 months and it has been very empowering. Their platform allows for us to create these massive networks centric to our niche of choice, all the while utilizing today’s technology.
I checked out the sites and found TheCEOMamma Network Community to be really good. It has a great look and makes excellent use of the features available. There are a few that I will most likely join.
Thanks for putting this great spotlight on folks who are using the NING platform in a way that is progressive, empowering and innovative.
Peace.
There are links to the sites. You have to scroll over the name of the site and it becomes highlighted. Great article Arlice. I like the Sojournals Urban Media Network. Very nice!
I was reading the article and got stuck on Sojournal Media and signed up immediately, that’s a great site, great for networking. I love it! Can’t wait to see more from you.
Nice list. I was not aware of some of these sites. I would only recommend that some of them keep their blogs more updated. It was the deciding factor on which sites I decided to register on. First impressions are key and weekly content (if not daily) indicates an engaged community. (B. Wright – hoWIWeb.com).
Good list. I was not aware of some of these sites. I would only recommend that some of them keep their blogs more updated. It was the deciding factor on which sites I decided to register on. First impressions are key and weekly content (if not daily) indicates an engaged community. (B. Wright – hoWIWeb.com).
Pingback: Page not found!()
This was an informative article! Check out another site for networking: gboogie.net. Its very informative and a majority of the info is free. The site discusses business credit along with other business topics!
As a long time member of Black Business Women Online and National Women on the Rise, both LaShanda and Sylvia continuously put a lot of time and effort into empowering women entrepreneurs online and offline. I’ve interacted with them personally and they are stellar examples of women who “set the bar and then raise it.” AMB
Great list of resources, I hope the readers of this article takes advantage of what is put in front of them, I’m a little biased that they overlooked one other out there… The BFHS Network… http://blackfolkhotspots.com
-maybe next time for us!
Pingback: 5 Tips for Selling Anything to Anybody | AfroBuzz Central()
Great article! I am biased and consider Sojournals one of the best sites out there– Sojournals actually inspired me to create my own Ning network–> http://www.LiberatedMuse.com which is an online arts community.
Pingback: Alicia Keys Tweets Her Own Death For AIDS Awareness | AfroBuzz Central()
Thanks for featuring Sojournals Urban Media Network in your list of Ning networks to know. It is an honor to be featured on Black Enterprise. We will be picking our Techtasters events back up in the new year, thanks for mentioning it. I hope to raise the bar in the new year with a renewed commitment to community engagement in the real and virtual worlds. Follow us @Sojournals on Twitter for updates.
Thanks Again,
Kelli M, Anderson
Founder & President
Sojournals Urban Media Network
Pingback: The Only 5 Social Media Sites You Need - BLACK ENTERPRISE()
Pingback: Women of Power: Debra Langford on Successful Networking Strategies | AfroBuzz Central()
One of the best sites I have seen on Ning is Manchester United Network (http://manutdnetwork.com/). The site has most of the features offered by google but it has some other things such us the “photobattle” application or even trivia games. The design is good too but the main reason why I choose this site is because is one of the sites that offers more features.
I do trust all the ideas you’ve offered to your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for novices. May just you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: dating advice for men()
Pingback: how to talk about std()
Pingback: Kinky Bondage toys()
Pingback: Top Sex Toys()
Pingback: Glass Dildos()
Pingback: group exercise instructor()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: fishing redding()
Pingback: Wisdom teeth()
Pingback: Happy birthday bodybuilding()
Pingback: Best laptops for college students 2017,Best laptops for college()
Pingback: Sex Store()
Pingback: Purchase Beer Online()
Pingback: Soldier deployment boots()
Pingback: gspot vibrator review()
Pingback: Empty capsules- Wholesale price!()
Pingback: places to stay in new york()
Pingback: childsplay()
Pingback: women's health()
Pingback: new jordans 2017()
Pingback: easy ways to make money()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: everyday deals()
Pingback: best jobs for working at home()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Pure Magnesium Supplement()
Pingback: Isdera()
Pingback: email database uk()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: thigh high()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: work at home 2018()
Pingback: hands free sex toys()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: surfing lessons()
Pingback: 韓劇：不滅的女神DVD()
Pingback: max dildo()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: Internação Involuntária()
Pingback: download tama tube()
Pingback: what emac()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: womens sex toys()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: sex foreplay()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: topbet star()
Pingback: King cotton sheets()
Pingback: Copper tube copper fin heat exchanger()
Pingback: rampant vibrator()
Pingback: seo agency()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibe()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Taoist Real Sex Talk()
Pingback: read about()
Pingback: icicles sex toys()
Pingback: having sex()
Pingback: hand wax()
Pingback: label tudung()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: Healthy food easy to prepare()
Pingback: best end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: best mice exterminators()
Pingback: first butt plug()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: anal butt plug()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: Best-Selling Vibrator()
Pingback: Surprise Candles()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator slim vibrator()
Pingback: waterproof vibrators for sale()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: wet wild g()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Magic Massager()
Pingback: Adam And Eve Vibrators()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Dolphin Dildo()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Review()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraints()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: sex toys lubricant()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: delayed ejaculation()
Pingback: pc apps for windows 10()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: feather sex toy()
Pingback: Scissor lift repair miami()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()
With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…
It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…
Advertisement
Pingback: Page not found!()
Pingback: 5 Tips for Selling Anything to Anybody | AfroBuzz Central()
Pingback: Alicia Keys Tweets Her Own Death For AIDS Awareness | AfroBuzz Central()
Pingback: The Only 5 Social Media Sites You Need - BLACK ENTERPRISE()
Pingback: Women of Power: Debra Langford on Successful Networking Strategies | AfroBuzz Central()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: dating advice for men()
Pingback: how to talk about std()
Pingback: Kinky Bondage toys()
Pingback: Top Sex Toys()
Pingback: Glass Dildos()
Pingback: group exercise instructor()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: fishing redding()
Pingback: Wisdom teeth()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Happy birthday bodybuilding()
Pingback: Best laptops for college students 2017,Best laptops for college()
Pingback: Sex Store()
Pingback: Purchase Beer Online()
Pingback: Soldier deployment boots()
Pingback: gspot vibrator review()
Pingback: Empty capsules- Wholesale price!()
Pingback: places to stay in new york()
Pingback: childsplay()
Pingback: women's health()
Pingback: new jordans 2017()
Pingback: easy ways to make money()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: everyday deals()
Pingback: best jobs for working at home()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Pure Magnesium Supplement()
Pingback: Isdera()
Pingback: email database uk()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: thigh high()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: work at home 2018()
Pingback: hands free sex toys()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: surfing lessons()
Pingback: 韓劇：不滅的女神DVD()
Pingback: max dildo()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: Internação Involuntária()
Pingback: download tama tube()
Pingback: what emac()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: womens sex toys()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: sex foreplay()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: topbet star()
Pingback: King cotton sheets()
Pingback: Copper tube copper fin heat exchanger()
Pingback: rampant vibrator()
Pingback: seo agency()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibe()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Taoist Real Sex Talk()
Pingback: read about()
Pingback: icicles sex toys()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: having sex()
Pingback: hand wax()
Pingback: label tudung()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: Healthy food easy to prepare()
Pingback: best end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: best mice exterminators()
Pingback: first butt plug()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: anal butt plug()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: Best-Selling Vibrator()
Pingback: Surprise Candles()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator slim vibrator()
Pingback: waterproof vibrators for sale()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: wet wild g()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Magic Massager()
Pingback: Adam And Eve Vibrators()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Dolphin Dildo()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Review()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraints()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: sex toys lubricant()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: delayed ejaculation()
Pingback: pc apps for windows 10()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: feather sex toy()
Pingback: Scissor lift repair miami()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()