7 Side Jobs You Can Do From Home

A second stream of income is always a good idea

It’s always good to have a Plan B when it comes to income and your career. Whether its a passion you’ve turned into profit, or a side hustle just to bring in cash, there’s a piece of mind that comes with having more than one source of cash for your living and leisure expenses.

Erica Renee details details 7 great side hustles via Madame Noire that are not only great ways to make an extra dime or two, but have the convenience of being home-based.

1. Travel Agent

If you love assisting people with their vacation plans, starting a home-based travel agency could be an ideal side job for you. According to Yahoo Finance, home-based travel agencies have experienced tremendous growth over the last century. A growing (although small) number of people earn $100,000 or more a year. Although this can be a thriving side hustle for you, it’s also important to investigate the agency you sign up for because of the excessive amount of travel agency schemes that exist.

