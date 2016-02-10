Black History Month: Ursula Burns, Fortune 500 CEO

Ursula Burns became a history maker in 2009 as the first black woman to become CEO of a Fortune 500 company with Xerox Corp. She joined Xerox in 1980 as an intern, earning a permanent position a year later and eventually being named president in 2007. Burns is also chairman of Xerox and the President’s Export Council, the U.S. advisory committee on international trade.
Pingback: Ursula Burns to Step Down After Xerox Split
Pingback: UPDATE: Ursula Burns Steps Down as XEROX CEO After Company Split | VigarooNews
Pingback: UPDATE: Ursula Burns Steps Down as XEROX CEO After Company Split – daisyso891