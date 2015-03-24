5 Black Women Making Moves in PR

These fab five show us how branding is done

(Image: File)

Publicists are a brand’s best friend. They’re the ones who shape the perception of companies and individuals, and keep the public aware of just how awesome their clients are. Behind every great brand is an even greater publicist, working tirelessly around the clock to ensure the brand is a hot, and respected, topic among media’s top outlets.

Because so much is required of PR pros, it’s always impressive to see all that they accomplish. We were blown away particularly by several who are rising in the profession and putting in overtime to establish themselves as ones to watch. If you’re in need of a dedicated publicist, or an inspiration as you pursue your own career, check out these five black women making moves in PR.

Erica Dias

Erica is a Cali-bred Atlanta-based publicist. She is a co-founder of The B Firm Public Relations Consulting, an agency providing marketing, PR, promotion and brand management to fashion, entertainment and beauty clients. Erica gets the job done, representing clients such as Houston Astros baseball player Telvin Nash, celeb hairstylist Dominique Evans, fashion designer Antonio Brown and Kiwi Vintage Boutique. She also spearheaded her own chic dining and networking experience, Erica’s Table of 20. Guest speakers for the posh and empowering event have included VH1’s Christina Johnson and Front Row designer Shateria Morange.

Keep up with Erica at @Fashion101ED and @TheBFirmPR.