On the Move: Bloomberg and Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications Add New Talent

Professionals Erika Irish Brown and Lesley-Ann Thompson step into new leadership positions

Bloomberg, LP has announced that investment banking professional Erika Irish Brown will join their team as global head of diversity and inclusion. Previously serving as head of diversity recruiting and program management at Bank of America, Brown has over 15 years of investment banking and capital markets experience.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University at Albany, State University of New York and a master’s degree from Columbia Business School, Brown has worked for numerous companies including Morgan Stanley, the U.S. Treasury and Lehman Brothers. In her new role at Bloomberg, she will be responsible for collaborating with senior management to drive the company’s global strategy. In addition, she will play a leadership role in developing and implementing a comprehensive plan that focuses on diversity and inclusion when it comes to recruitment, retention, talent review, succession planning, career development and training.

Aside from Brown’s new position at Bloomberg, award-winning public relations firm Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications has added PR professional Lesley-Ann Thompson to its roster. With years of experience in marketing and public relations that spans tourism, economic development and advertising industries, Thompson will be responsible for developing creative content for the firm in both digital and print formats. In addition, she will provide oversight of her client’s social media plans, assess and advise them on the viability and scalability of promotional offers, and participate in new business pitches as needed.

