Workplace Advancement: 10 Companies that Offer Tuition Assistance

Fiat Chrysler announced Monday a new program they plan to roll out that will cover the college tuition of workers who are employed at Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck and Fiat dealerships. The program will offer associates, bachelors and masters degrees to approximately 118,000 workers across the U.S. free of charge.

In partnership with Strayer University, the automaker company is asking its 2,400 dealers across the nation to opt into the program where each of the dealers will have to pay a flat fee to enroll his or her employees. The fee would remain the same regardless of how many employees participate.

With graduation season in full effect and many graduates dealing with the debate of whether they should further their education or enter the workforce, Fiat Chrysler's announcement comes at the perfect time.