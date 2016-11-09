How to Cope with Grief at Work

You likely witnessed what happened with the 2016 election last night or you got the news first thing this morning. If you’re anything like many of us here, you’re likely at a loss, flabbergasted, disappointed, ill, and grieving.
I can’t imply that there is a fix for what you’re feeling, as the general sentiment is to simply push through. What we can do, though, is offer a few antidotes for coping with your grief while at work so that you may, at least, make it through the day—or just the moment.
Check below—hope this helps.
1. Communicate
Let your co-workers know that you’re grieving so that your mood is accounted for. They will understand if you’re short, unresponsive, reclusive, detached, snide, emotional, sick, etc. In fact, many of them may be feeling the exact same way. Let them know and find your support and community in that space.
2. Silence
Sometimes the best thing to say when you’re overwhelmed with emotion is nothing. Be still. Allow the moment to pass, if that is even possible. Say nothing as to avoid saying too much. The price of your words and actions can be higher than you expect. Be still, be quiet, and sift through what you’re feeling.
3. State your needs
This aligns with communication. If you need to be alone, let your co-workers know. If you aren’t in a place to answer questions, take meetings, or provide feedback, say that. If you don’t want hugs, or advice, or support, say that too. We all cope with grief differently. This is your time for you. Everyone around you has been there at some point. You have permission to self-preserve.
4. Go home.
If you know, before going into work, that you will have nothing to give, consider staying home. Trust that your higher-ups and co-workers will understand. Your mental health is far more important than your workload, rest assured. Take time to be in your personal space to process your grievances. If while at work you feel overwhelmed and can’t take it anymore, leave. This will not only help you but those also those around you.
5. Talk to Someone Who Understands
There is nothing lonelier than grief. Nothing. It may help, however, to find someone who can somewhat relate to what you’re feeling and may share your experience. Even the slightest bit of relief may come in knowing that you’re not the only one. They are still standing and so will you.
We don’t have nearly all the answers, but it’s a start. If you have an efficient way of dealing with grief while at work, let us know. We’re all in this thing together.
Pingback: How to Cope with Grief at Work | BlackPride.in()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Purchase Beer Online()
Pingback: annabelle knight()
Pingback: rehab clinic()
Pingback: best survey sites()
Pingback: cock rings()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: Double Double Dildo()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: Pain Relief Oil()
Pingback: Honda()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: lefkoşa satılık daire fiyatları()
Pingback: Blackmagic()
Pingback: nebbia()
Pingback: best work at home jobs 2017()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: g-spot()
Pingback: hands free sex toys()
Pingback: sex toys cleaner()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: clit sex toys()
Pingback: rampant rabbit sex toys()
Pingback: huntington beach surf lessons()
Pingback: 戰崑崙DVD()
Pingback: ean codes()
Pingback: realistic dong()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: clínica de recuperação()
Pingback: download tama tube()
Pingback: honey usa()
Pingback: vibrating dildo review()
Pingback: realistic dildo()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: nipple pumps()
Pingback: 12win singapore()
Pingback: Dab Jars()
Pingback: cotton bath sheets()
Pingback: acrylic modern furniture()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: seo agency()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: most powerful vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: trap()
Pingback: best butt plug()
Pingback: lifelike dildo()
Pingback: I Love News Paper()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: Afghanistan blog()
Pingback: free full download for windows()
Pingback: couples having sex()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: undercarriage wash()
Pingback: Mitsubishi brush cutter parts()
Pingback: g spot toy()
Pingback: Healthy food easy to prepare()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning Melbourne reviews()
Pingback: Mice exterminators()
Pingback: vibrating butt plug()
Pingback: sex toys for gay men()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: anal butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Favorite Sex Toy()
Pingback: sex toy reviews()
Pingback: Surprise Candles()
Pingback: rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: waterproof vibe()
Pingback: bandiera Italia()
Pingback: Top Sports Stories and Sports Headlines()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: classic vibrator()
Pingback: g spot()
Pingback: silicone sex toy()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrating Massager()
Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()
Pingback: Personal Massager()
Pingback: Blue Dolphin Vibrator()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho()
Pingback: Bondage Toys()
Pingback: Personal Lubricant()
Pingback: best seller penis sleeve()
Pingback: blowjob()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: enhance erection()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows()
Pingback: sex restraint toys()
Pingback: forklift repair miami()
Pingback: anal vibrator()
Pingback: free download for pc windows()
Pingback: pc games for windows 8()
Pingback: free download for windows()