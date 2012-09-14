Top 10 High-Paying Creative Jobs

These options are awesome for the imaginative professional

From Brazen Careerist

We all know that the usual top-paying jobs are in the fields of science and business. But there are top-dollar career options for professionals whose passions are in the creative fields. Take a look at a list of them:



Video Game Designer: Video game designers imagine and plan games from scratch. Your inventive skills, outside-the-box problem solving and artistic talents all come into play as you develop original concepts, layouts and rules for your game.

Average Salary: $80,000



Makeup Artist: Your tools are brushes, paints and powders, but your canvass is the human face (and sometimes body)! Whether you’re helping a client look their best or putting cat eyes on a model, this job keeps you on your toes and in a creative frame of mind.

Average Salary: $60,000

Read the full list at Brazen Careerist …