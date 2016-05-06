Meet the Business Astrologist Who is Helping People Find their Dream Career

Ashleigh Johnson opens up about her use of astrology to help others find clarity in business

Many of us read daily horoscopes for predictions about the flow of our day or maybe even love life ahead. But what about a horoscope that predicts your future career?

That’s where Cleveland-based Ashleigh Johnson comes into play.

As a business astrologist, Johnson helps corporate professionals and entrepreneurs to narrow down the direction of their career in hopes of becoming more fulfilled in their professional life.

With the goal of helping clients gain clarity, control and cash in their business, Johnson opens up about the work she does and how she got her start in business astrology.

What is business astrology?

Business astrology is something that encompasses financial and corporate astrology. So, it’s looking at a person’s chart to identify the best work environments for them and what they should be doing in their career.

How did you get your start in business astrology?

I’ve been into astrology since I was a kid and I didn’t get serious about it until a few years ago. My bachelor’s is in communications and I was taking a course that looked at using astrology to figure out your best communications guide. The more research I did, the more I really got into it. So I put the word out that I was doing readings and I immediately had 40 people to sign up. From there, everyone kept asking me where was my site and if I did longer sessions.

Are most of your clients entrepreneurs or professionals who work for companies?

Most of my clients are entrepreneurs. I do have a few clients who are working for another company and doing a bit of both.

Are your sessions over the phone or in person?

Most of my sessions are over the phone. I use Google conference and Skype. It’s usually over the phone so I can record the session and send it to my clients so they can use it for review. I do offer face-to-face sessions, but usually that’s when I’m traveling or someone specifically requests it.

How long are each of your sessions now?

Each session ranges from 60-90 minutes.

What does a typical day look like for you as a business astrologist?

A typical day will be checking to see what’s happening for the day and checking my emails to see if I have a client. If I do, I review their chart and take notes. Usually it takes a few hours to get into the nitty gritty. Also, a part of my day is dedicated to keeping up with what’s happening in the news or on social media. A lot of times I mark down the time of when things are happening because that also relates to the trends that are happening in the sky and I can pull that into my reading. I also do a lot of planning and creating content. So it’s like no one day looks the same.

To learn more about Ashleigh and the cosmically-customized guidance she offers, visit her site here.