The New Resume: 7 Must-Haves for Every Media Kit

Whether you are launching a new business or seeking a new career, you need a solid need a media kit

Media kits are a great way to highlight your successes in a professional and informative manner. While they are commonly used to aid in media pitches, secure sponsorship for events, or even highlight year-end wins, media kits can also be a great tool to help secure employment, too.

Don’t believe me? Ask Chance the Rapper, who recently requested candidates apply for his internship by submitting a media kit.

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Below are seven must-haves that every entrepreneur and career seeker should include in their media kit:

1. Your Bio

For a quality resume formatted in the style of a media kit, it’s important that you introduce yourself to your audience within first two pages. This bio should be clear and easy to read; it needs to underscore why you are a trusted source within your field in about 200 words or less.

2. A Brand or Mission Statement

Your brand or mission statement will give your audience additional information that supports your cause or validates the purpose and value of your product or service. This is most useful when preparing a media kit for a charitable event. It can also be fairly useful when trying to build funding in order to launch a business.

3. Testimonials

Testimonials are a great way to build credibility within your field, and they can come from clients or co-workers. In order to obtain testimonials, you can send an email requesting feedback from those you have worked with in the past. You can also request testimonials via LinkedIn. Business owners are also encouraged to use Yelp, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), or AngiesList.com to gather client reviews.

4. A Client List

Another way to highlight your previous work experience and credibility within your field is to include a client list. Your media kit needs to be able to show the ways in which your work has positively impacted your clients’ businesses, with data-driven statements to support those claims.

Here’s a sample statement:

“In 2016, A Brand Called U garnered over 50 press impressions—including two national outlets for Black Tech Mecca—making it their highest year for media coverage thus far.”

5. Include Social Media Stats

Social media stats are incredibly useful. Clients will often visit your Facebook or Instagram page prior to searching your website for information. Within this area of your media kit, include the number of followers you have on each social media platform. Also, underscore major highlights from any successful digital campaigns you may have had within the last year.

6. Include Your Offerings

Provide a list of products, services, and your areas of expertise. For this section, your objective is to spell out exactly what you have to offer, and what the client can expect from you in return. Additionally, it needs to clearly outline of all your expectations, so that the client understands the investment.

7. Your Contact Information

Clients are going to need to know how to reach you, so be sure to include your email address and telephone number, in addition to your full name and the professional title of your point of contact. You should also include a link to your website, your social media handles, and any hashtags you’ve used for branding purposes.

By The BOSS Network Influencer, Rachel Green.

As CEO of A Brand Called U and Founder of Leader Ship Box, Rachel Green has cultivated her passion for public relations and brand management into a multi-faceted, award-winning businesses that operate successfully in competitive areas, such as sports, lifestyle, tech, non-profit, and subscription box services. Learn more about Rachel Green by visiting her website www.abcupr.com. You can also follow Rachel on Twitter via the handle @MsABCU.