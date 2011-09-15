Nascar’s First Black Woman Racer Talks Race & Racing

tia-norfleet

By Anslem Samuel | Published September 15, 2011 | Full size is 300 × 240 pixels

tia-norfleet

2 Responses to tia-norfleet

  1. Chauncelor Howell, USMC (Ret) says:
    September 19, 2011 at 12:50 pm

    Good for you Tia for not allowing a traditionally majority sport to inhibit the pursuit of your dreams & happiness! Danica Patrick hasn’t won a race yet, but has endorsements galore! If the same doesn’t happen for you, I’m going to be the first small business owner that goes off and ask the question…

    Go Get ’em Tia!!!!

    Chauncelor Howell, President
    Game Changer Solutions, LLC

    Reply
  2. Robert Norfleet says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

    You go girl, wishing you the best. Bob Norfleet from N. Chesterfield, VA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *