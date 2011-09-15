tia-norfleet

Follow us on:
← Nascar’s First Black Woman Racer Talks Race & Racing
Good for you Tia for not allowing a traditionally majority sport to inhibit the pursuit of your dreams & happiness! Danica Patrick hasn’t won a race yet, but has endorsements galore! If the same doesn’t happen for you, I’m going to be the first small business owner that goes off and ask the question…
Go Get ’em Tia!!!!
Chauncelor Howell, President
Game Changer Solutions, LLC
You go girl, wishing you the best. Bob Norfleet from N. Chesterfield, VA
