How to be Unapologetic in 2017

Don't apologize for your dopeness, maximize it in 2017

(Image: iStock.com/julief514 )

Pardon my dopeness, but can I please get by? That should be the only thing worth apologizing over, while walking into the new year. Now is the time for you to put on that respectable pump, apply some sole cushions, and practice walking now, for your grand entrance into 2017.

Your appetite for success should be what motivates you to get up at 4 a.m., to get that hour worth of cardio and strength training in, and done by 5:30 a.m., with enough time to sit in silence to find your inner peace. Balance is key. Pray, meditate, drink water, make a smoothie; whatever you need to do to get your day started in a productive way—do it.

“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” –Paulo Coelho

In 2017, the magnitude of getting what you want should have no ceilings and require no walls. We limit ourselves with fearful thoughts, and the comparison of failed success stories from others creating an illusion that it’s destined to happen to us. I can play out this entire article on a violin, with the many excuses we tell ourselves about why something just won’t work. Instead, I’m going to hold your hand a bit, and be that blueprint to living a more unapologetic lifestyle by going after the great things that are destined for you.

I say dream big, but one must act on a dream, in order for that dream to manifest. Here we are standing on the edge of 2016 still writing down our things to do, instead of checking off the things we’ve done. This doesn’t apply to all—only to those that have a creative way of writing, who think that the ink from the paper is going to get up and execute your goals for you.

Being unapologetic is to be BOLD (The Beauty Of Living out one’s Desires). Walk in your purpose without the permission of others. If God gave it to you, then that’s all the validation you need. If you’re tired of scheduled practices of working a nine-to-five, clocking in and clocking out with repetitive cycles of sitting in front of a computer screen, doing the work of trained civilians—then create your own path to your purpose. It’s that simple!

If you’re dope at being fit, don’t apologize for it. If you’re dope at being a fashion expert, don’t apologize for it. If you’re dope at being a fabulous mom, why are you apologizing? Instead, use that energy and your expertise to help and inspire others.

Stop playing it safe. Safe is boring. If it doesn’t scare you, then it’s not big enough. Build bricks and create your own steps to greater heights. There is no rule that states you must recycle the footsteps of others in order to make it to the top. Believers that believe in themselves universally award other believers to follow suit. Breathe life into your dreams, don’t just chase them. Make them a reality and be unapologetic in the midst of it all.

This article was written by LaToya J. Mo0re.

LaToya J. Moore a self-published Author of her book called “As I Breathe”. LaToya launched her blog “writecamerafashion” in 2015 featuring pieces of her work. LaToya is now working on her next project called “No Apologies Necessary” a book based solely on proclaiming your purpose, living in the now and being Unapologetic.