5 Strategies for College Success This Fall

‘Begin with the end in mind’ is a good idea

When Stephen Covey wrote his best-selling book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, many years ago, I read it chiefly because one of the editors here at BLACK ENTERPRISE was also reading it.

“Begin with the end in mind” is one of Covey’s seven recommended habits. And, if I could distill the message of the article excerpted below that I recently read on Gallup.com (yes, these are the same folks that do the polls), I would say that this is its gist, as well.

The article states that students who employ these five strategies can help ensure their success at school:

Invite someone at your college to mentor you. Become the candidate that hiring managers want. Finish your degree. Avoid debt. Find the right fit.

First Lady Michelle Obama participates in the Tuskegee University Class of 2015 Commencement ceremony in Tuskegee, Alabama, Saturday, May 9, 2015. (Image: Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

I wish I could say my husband and I were so forward thinking when we began the college hunt with our children, but we weren’t. Having that kind of “begin with the end in mind” perspective would have been helpful to our adult children even now.

Read the following excerpt from Gallup.com below: