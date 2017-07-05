500 Young Men Get Jobs On the Spot

My Brother’s Keeper Holds Success Summit in Memphis

Last month, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance hosted its Pathways to Success: Boys and Young Men of Color Opportunity Summit, for young men between the ages of 16 and 29.

(Image: Young man at the resume station at the MBK Summit in Memphis | Photo courtesy of My Brother’s Keeper)

In collaboration with several city agencies—such as the Memphis Office of Youth Services, Workforce Investment Network, the City of Memphis, and the Memphis Police Department, MBK Alliance—stellar opportunities were provided for the young men, including interviews with employers, access to community resources and social services, and career preparation and leadership development training. Nearly 500 young men were offered jobs on the spot; others were told they could come in for a follow-up interview in the coming weeks.

(Image: Courtesy of My Brother’s Keeper)

According to a press statement from Broderick Johnson, MBK Alliance board chairman and partner for the international law firm, Bryan Cave:

“The ‘Pathways to Success: Boys and Young Men of Color Opportunity Summit’ showcases the My Brother’s Keeper approach to helping boys and young men meet their personal and professional goals. We connect talent to jobs, mentors, social services, and the resources they need to help navigate and overcome barriers to success from cradle to career and beyond. The city of Memphis and community, business, and philanthropic leaders are advancing our shared goals of creating an enduring change that will lead to the future these young men aspire to – for themselves and for the city.”

Developed to address the disproportionate difficulties young men of color encounter in school, employment, health, and other critical aspects of life, My Brother’s Keeper works collaboratively with business, philanthropy, nonprofits, government, community organizations, and others to give these young men an opportunity to succeed.

(Image: Moes Boes and Bakari Sellers at the MBK Memphis Opportunity Summit | Photo courtesy of My Brother’s Keeper)

“Connecting our young people with the opportunity that exists in Memphis has been a priority of my administration since day one,” says Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, in the same statement. “What we do for our young people will have a major impact on the future of our city, which is why I’m so proud that we’ve partnered with the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to bring this event here.”

As reported in the press statement, MBK’s six milestones were developed with the aim of empowering youth to reach their full potential. They are:

Enter school ready to learn. Read at grade level by third grade. Graduate from high school ready for color and career. Complete postsecondary education or training. Successfully enter the workforce. Contribute to healthy communities.

(Image: Young man at Tie Bar at the MBK Summit in Memphis | Photo courtesy of My Brother’s Keeper)

For more about the organization and the event, which included actor and activist Lamman Rucker and Moziah Bridges, CEO of Mo’s Bows, visit its website.