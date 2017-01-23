6 Tips to Avoid Wrangling with Your Student Loan Servicer

Follow this advice and lower the chances that you’ll encounter problems

Last week I wrote about the lawsuit the federal government has brought against Navient, reportedly the country’s largest student loan servicer (and my own daughter’s).

A lot has been written about this lawsuit—and I want to make sure that Black Enterprise readers are informed. Black students are more likely to borrow to finance their education and to borrow higher amounts, so this information is critical to our community.

Money called the Navient allegations “particularly nasty.” In light of these accusations, now is the time to be vigilant if you’ve previously been complacent. Click on all the links in this post, read them, and take action. Knowledge is power.