5 STEM Organizations to Follow on Facebook and Twitter

Young girls and women become more educated and engaged in the field

With the right mix of encouragement, education, hands-on experience, and open dialogue about career opportunities, young girls and women can become more in prevalent in STEM fields. Of course it helps to know about the programs that are on a mission to show girls what they can offer the world. Check out the list of STEM organizations below and follow them on Facebook and Twitter to join the movement.

National Girls Collaborative Project

The National Girls Collaborative Project (NGCP) is a group of organizations from around the country that encourage girls to explore fields, typically dominated by males. To effectively reach and serve underrepresented girls in STEM, the project uses a variety of methods and an extensive network of organizations and individuals, to deliver high-quality research-based professional development programs. Additionally, many resources such as mini-grants, newsletters and webinars are offered.

Association for Women in Science

To help women progress in STEM fields, the Association for Women in Science, or AWIS, is a professional organization for women working in STEM careers. From mentoring and coaching services to advice on work-life balance issues and educational videos, the association offers several resources for women in STEM.

Change the Equation

Change the Equation (CTE) works to increase STEM literacy by collaborating with schools, communities, and states to adopt and implement excellent STEM policies and programs. The organization recently kicked off a nationwide effort to reach 1.5 million K-12 kids through high-quality STEM programs and schools in 2015. The CTE website offers a wealth of information such as the STEMworks database, a go-to resource for finding and investing in the nation’s leading STEM education programs, and STEMtistics which provides research and information to help you make the case for STEM learning and literacy.

National Center for Women & Information Technology

The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) is a nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in in technology and computing. The organization includes government organizations; universities and companies who participate in delivering talent development initiatives, outreach programs, mentoring and support programs. The organization also provides information and resources in Spanish.

The Girl Scouts

With a focus on empowering young girls to explore science, technology, engineering and math careers (STEM), the Girl Scouts have started several “fun with purpose” programs for girls of all ages. The Girl Scout program includes two curriculum resources: National Leadership Journeys and National Proficiency Badges.

