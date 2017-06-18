How You Can Still Apply to College and Attend School This Fall

Do you think it’s too late to attend college this fall? Think again.
Whether you have yet to complete the application process or failed to gain acceptance into a single institution, there are many colleges and universities that still have openings and are currently accepting applications for the upcoming fall semester.(Image: iStock/Steve Debenport)
The National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) publishes an annual list of the member institutions that still have spots available for incoming freshmen and transfers.
College Openings Exist Worldwide
According to NACAC CEO Joyce Smith, “Some colleges and universities may have faced challenges predicting the number of students who would accept admission offers, and they may have found openings in their incoming freshman class for deserving students if their predictions were slightly off. This opens up opportunities for students seeking a great match after May 1.”
As of June 6, there were more than 500 institutions—including those in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom that still had space available.
The College Openings Update: Options for Qualified Students: A Valuable Tool
The College Openings Update: Options for Qualified Students survey appears on the NACAC website. If you are a prospective freshman or transfer student, the site allows you to filter your search for institutions by state and by country, and whether or not you are interested in receiving financial aid or housing. Along with each college and university is corresponding information on enrollment numbers, whether the institution is public or private, and if it is accepting qualified freshmen or transfer students. It also provides you with information on whether or not the institution still has financial aid and housing available.
The list is continually updated, as institutions are added or removed because of changes in available openings. However, just because a college or university doesn’t appear on this list “does not necessarily mean there are no openings at that institution,” states NACAC.
It’s important to know that the College Openings Update only lists those member colleges and universities that still have open spots. It is up to you to contact the institutions for information regarding the actual application process and apply directly to the college or university, since each institution determines its own admission requirements and decisions.
NACAC’s College Openings Update: Options for Qualified Students is only available through June 30, 2017, so don’t delay in utilizing this valuable tool!
