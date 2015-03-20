14 Motivational Quotes to Inspire Educators

These will help you remember why you have one of the most important jobs on Earth

Unrealistic expectations at work. Bored students. Lack of support and resources. Toxic relationships between parents and children. These are just some of the mounting challenges faced by educators daily.

Below are 14 motivational quotes about overcoming challenges and the value of great teaching.

It is easier to build strong children, than to repair broken men. —Frederick Douglass

The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education. —Martin Luther King, Jr.

Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace. —Confucius

If someone is going down the wrong road, he doesn’t need motivation to speed him up. What he needs is education to turn him around. —Jim Rohn

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. — Benjamin Franklin

Don’t just teach your kids to read, teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything! —George Carlin

My mother said I must always be intolerant of ignorance but understanding of illiteracy. That some people, unable to go to school, were more educated and more intelligent than college professors. —Maya Angelou

Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today. —Malcolm X

Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one. – Malcolm Forbes

Every student can learn, just not on the same day, or the same way.” – George Evans

A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer. —Bruce Lee

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.—William A. Ward

If we teach today’s students as we taught yesterday’s, we rob them of tomorrow. —John Dewey

Education is not to reform students or amuse them or to make them expert technicians. It is to unsettle their minds, widen their horizons, inflame their intellects, teach them to think straight, if possible.—Robert M. Hutchins

