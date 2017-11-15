Spelman President Vows to Feed Hungry Students Following Hunger Strike

Over two dozen students went on strike to change the college's food policy

A week after students at Spelman College started a hunger strike to stop food insecurity on college campuses, the school announced that it has reached a resolution to help feed their needy students.

Food insecurity—the condition of lacking reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food—is an epidemic that affects about 48% of college students in the United States, according to a 2016 study conducted by the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness (NSCAHH) that surveyed 34 institutions of higher learning. According to a petition posted on Change.org, of the approximately 4,381 students at Spelman and Morehouse, “1,404 face food insecurity while on campus due to the lack of financially being able to afford a meal plan.”

To raise awareness about this issue and stop students from going hungry on their own campuses, about 25 students at Spelman and Morehouse began a hunger strike on Nov. 3. Their goal was to pressure college administrators into changing the school’s meal plan policy, which restricted students from sharing pre-purchased meals with students in need.

In response, Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., issued a statement on Nov. 9 revealing that the students and administrator have worked out a deal to provide thousands of free meals to needy students for the rest of the year.