The Best Mother’s Day Gift For Every Mompreneur

This Mother's Day, give your mompreneur a gift that keeps on giving with a ticket to this year's Entrepreneurs Summit

(Image: iStock/FatCamera)

Mother’s Day is only a couple weeks away; have you bought your mom a gift yet?

Rather than scrambling for something at the last minute, or giving her a traditional bouquet of flowers, consider giving your mom a present that will empower her to take her business and entrepreneurial skill-set to the next level.

Every Mompreneur’s Dream

Why not honor your ambitious mother’s hustler spirit with a ticket to the 2017 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit? This gift is every mompreneur’s dream!

From May 17–20, this amazing four-day conference could give your mom access to some of the most powerful leaders in business, and provide her with the knowledge, resources, and tools necessary to expand her business. She will also have the opportunity to network with small business owners from a roster of dynamic business moguls, like Patti LaBelle, Vernon Jordan, Hank Aaron, and Yolanda Adams.

Still Not Convinced?

At the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, mompreneurs will also get the chance to learn how to best optimize their digital footprints, receive expert advice on the best marketing practices, and they can even sign up for one-on-one consultations with business entrepreneurs and angel investors.

Also, registration for our annual summit will give your mom the chance to audition for ABC’s Shark Tank!

Learn more about the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit, and sign your mother up today!

Selena Hill is the Digital Editor at Black Enterprise and the founder of Let Your Voice Be Heard! Radio. You can hear Hill and her team talk millennial politics and social issues every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @MsSelenaHill.