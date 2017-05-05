Hill Harper Will Address How to Conquer Fear at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

Don’t let fear steal another opportunity or dream away from you

(Image: Courtsey of Precise Communications)

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. ~ Nelson Mandela

Many of us grapple with the limitations of fear. Oftentimes, fear keeps us locked inside of our comfort zone, preventing us from reaching our highest potential or living out our dreams.

Fear is also one of the biggest obstacles to entrepreneurial success. The fear of risk, failure, rejection, financial instability, and even success are all barriers that stop us from manifesting our destiny. Meanwhile, the fear of being told “no” creates a sense of panic for far too many small business owners. As a result, they never muster up enough courage to face difficult challenges or try a different strategy. Although fear is a natural emotion that we all feel, if you don’t learn how to manage it correctly, it can stifle opportunities and steal your blessings.

However, don’t fret! At this year’s Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, actor, best-selling author, and entrepreneur Hill Harper will explore fear, and the hurdles it can create in our lives. During a session titled “Manifesting Your Destiny and Conquering FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real) in Business,” Harper will discuss his philosophy on how to best conquer fear so that you can start living the life you really want. The award-winning actor will also expand on how your personal perspective factors into your ability to live a fulfilled life and achieve success in business.

Harper is just one of the many speakers, experts, and business leaders, who will be featured at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit.

REGISTER NOW to learn more about entrepreneurship and business success at the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit on May 17–20 in Houston.

Selena Hill is the Associate Digital Editor at Black Enterprise and the founder of the award-winning talk show, Let Your Voice Be Heard! Radio. You can hear Hill and her team talk millennial politics and social issues every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @MsSelenaHill.