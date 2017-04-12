Learn How to Generate Online Sales in Your Sleep at the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit

Digital Influencer Lamar Tyler will show you how to convert your digital footprint into actual dollars at this year's conference

Hundreds of entrepreneurs from around the country are heading to Houston in a few weeks for Black Enterprise’s 22nd annual Entrepreneurs Summit—and we hope to see you there as well!

The theme of this year’s conference, which will run from May 17 to May 20, is “reimagine, reinvent, and reinvest.” And, like always, it will grant small business owners access to powerful business leaders and provide them with the knowledge, resources, and tools they need to take their business to the next level.

Last year’s summit featured digital influencer Lamar Tyler, who shared success strategies for business owners looking to drive revenues and sales using social media and online marketing. This year, Tyler will return to facilitate the Online Sales Lab and teach entrepreneurs how to convert their web traffic and social media presence into actual dollars.

In addition to being a business coach, Tyler is the CEO of Tyler New Media and the creator of BlackandMarriedWithKids.com, the largest independent African American marriage and parenting site on the web. He also started an online success guide for entrepreneurs called Traffic Sales & Profit (TSP), which trains users on how to use analytics to develop content and products and build relationships with brands. He also provides clients with information on automation tools that can improve customer service and make your workload more manageable. According to his website, he gained his expertise through hard-learned life lessons known as trial and error.

“For years, I have put in the work, made the mistakes, invested thousands in trainings, consultants, and paid my dues. As a result, I’ve been able to crack the cash code for building a successful online business and I created Traffic Sales & Profit to help visionaries like you get on the quickest path to profit and the land of milk and honey,” it reads.

Now, it’s your turn to learn from the best!

REGISTER NOW to learn more about entrepreneurship and business success at the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit on May 17–20 in Houston.

Selena Hill is the Associate Digital Editor at Black Enterprise and the founder of the award-winning talk show, Let Your Voice Be Heard! Radio. You can hear Hill and her team talk millennial politics and social issues every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @MsSelenaHill.