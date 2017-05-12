Download the BE Events App to Stay Connected at Entrepreneurs Summit

Stay connected at the 2017 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20

WHERE: Houston, TX

Black Enterprise’s Entrepreneurs Summit is where entrepreneurs gather to take their business ventures to the next level. Network with powerful executives, decision-makers, influencers, and leaders. Receive cutting-edge information; participate in hands-on workshops; and learn from some of the best in a variety of industries.

To stay on top of all things Entrepreneurs Summit, go to iTunes or Google Play to download the BE Events app.

This app will allow you real-time access to the Summit including schedule updates, speaker information, networking, social engagement, registration, partnerships, Black Enterprise exclusives, and so much more. Download today to remain in the know.

After downloading, tap your desired conference, accept the push notifications, click register, enter your info, and enjoy the event!