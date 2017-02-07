4 Things You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Women of Power Summit

Here's what we're most looking forward to enjoying at this year's Women of Power Summit, March 9â€“12, at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, in Phoenix, AZ

Women of Power attendees

With just a few weeks left, we’re starting our countdown to the highlights you can’t miss at the 2017 Women of Power Summit, March 9-12, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ.

1. The Legacies

We’re kicking off the event withÂ a perennial favorite: The Legacy Awards. Each year, we honor women who have made a lifetime of stellar contributions in their industry. This year, Xerox Chairman Ursula Burns, legendary actress Phylicia Rashad, gospel music superstar Shirley Caesar, and trailblazing editor/activist Marcia Ann Gillespie will grace our stage and share their wisdom. This night will be a trueÂ must-see at the 2017 Women of Power Summit.

2. The Networking

Opportunities for networking about at the Summitâ€”I’ve seen connections being made at the dinner table, in the hallway, even the ladies room. But, this year, we’ve made sure to build some formal networking opportunities into the agenda. We’re starting off with “Meet, Mix, Match,” facilitated by certified coach Dee Marshall and Lauren Wesley Wilson, the founder and president of ColorComm. Come prepared to add some new members to your #squad.

3. The Conversations

For the first time ever, the 2017 Women of Power Summit will feature a series of one-on-one conversations designed to shed light on the insight of powerful women, by pairing them with the people who best know what they’re going throughâ€”other powerful women. We’ll have a candid conversation about life as the CEO between history-makers and professional allies Ursula Burns and Ann Fudge. And, all you aspiring corporate rock stars won’t want to miss Apple Music’s Global CMO Bozoma Saint John chatting it up withÂ Teen Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth.

4. The Strategies

Whether you’re looking to negotiate the salary you deserve, to manage your career through a tough transition, or to create a social media brand that will help you get ahead, we’ve got you covered at the 2017 Women of Power Summit. Our full day of nonstop executive leadership sessions also tackles taking risks that will pay off, leading your team through challenging times, learning to communicate like a boss, and boosting your financial confidence.

Are you convinced yet that you need to be there? Register NOW for the 2017 Women of Power Summit, March 9–12, at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa.