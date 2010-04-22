 Financial Fitness Contest - Black Enterprise

Financial Fitness Contest

Financial Fitness Contest

Progress Report

Black Enterprise identified past Financial Fitness Contest winners to find out if they followed our…

Marriage and Money: Getting on the Same Page

Lateshia Woodley, 35, and Alex Kelly, 33, of Ellenwood, Georgia, have come a long way.…

Taking Control

Investing for long-term goals is important to Acie. Many African Americans, regardless of age or…

Kicking Bad Money Habits

While on their honeymoon 12 years ago, Tamela and Omar Martin mapped out their lives…

Attacking Student Loan Debt

Mitchell’s debt is a combination of money he used for UNH’s tuition and fees,…

Life After Death

A death in the family is always emotionally demanding, but it can have lasting effects…

Using Wealth For Life As A Way of Life

Our results are in! Last week, we asked how you’d spend $2,000 if selected as…

POLL: What Would You Do If B.E. Gave You $2,000?

For a decade, Black Enterprise has awarded scores of our readers $2000 to kick-start their…

Why Black Enterprise Gave Away A Quarter Million Dollars

As editor-in-chief of BLACK ENTERPRISE, one of the perks of my job is giving our…

Eyes on the Prize

Friends and family aren’t likely to find April McLemore shopping in stores such as Nordstrom…

Investing In Education

Dwayne Thomas learned all about the stock and bond markets as a finance major at…

Rewriting the Financial Playbook

Malcolm Johnson has had a good handle on his money since retiring seven years ago…

Financial Challenge

Sophonia Hardaway saves for her daughter’s ­college education as a way to honor her own…

Drafting a Financial Plan

Dion and Sherrunda Adkins both grew up in families that struggled financially. “In our family…

Building Wealth

Ebony Smith says losing her job was a blessing in disguise. In 2008, the former…

Staying on Track

Like mother, like daughter. And that’s just fine by Dasha Lundy. Her mother taught her…

High Hopes

Jason Gray has big plans. He wants to be the first of his five siblings…

Making Changes

Richard Battles created a lifetime of memories during his 20-year Naval career. He lived in…

Balancing Act

After Shelly Robertson’s nine-year marriage ended in 2006, she quickly adjusted her lifestyle. As part…

Getting on Track

Tyvi Small is pursuing a doctorate in higher education administration. But when it comes to…

