10 Facts About Producer Shonda Rhimes

Here’s a little trivia about the Scandal creator and ABC top earning African American female showrunner

Shonda Rhimes is best known as the creator, head writer, and executive producer of three hit ABC television series: the political thriller “Scandal,” starring Kerry Washington as the infamous Olivia Pope, as well as the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spin-off “Private Practice.” Coming to ABC this fall is her new show “How To Get Away With Murder,” a suspenseful law drama featuring another African American female as lead, Academy Award-nominated Viola Davis, who plays a law professor whose students solve murder plots. The show will air in the time slot preceding “Scandal.” Rhimes recently inked a new eight-figure deal with her ABC home network.

As fans wait feverishly for the new season to begin, here are 10 factoids about one of ABC’s top female showrunners and earners.