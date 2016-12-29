2016 Rewind: Leaders in Cannabis

Our round-up coverage of notable African Americans in the legal marijuana industry

1.) Cannabis Entrepreneur Wanda James Talks Finding Your Place in the Industry

Cannabis Entrepreneur Wanda James Talks Finding Your Place in the Industry confirms that there is a place in the cannabis industry just for you—if only you look hard enough.

2.) 3 Cannabis Networking Groups for People of Color

The piece, 3 Cannabis Networking Groups for People of Color, shares insight regarding the cannabis community you’ve probably been vehemently searching for, but have had no luck in finding yet.

3.) Meet Former Mayor Turned Cannabis Business Tells All

In Meet Former Mayor Turned Cannabis Business Tells All, the former mayor of Hawthorne, California, and cannabis enthusiast Chris Brown, shares how they got into the cannabis consulting business, and the opportunities you should be on the lookout for.

4.) 11 African American Cannabis Entrepreneurs You Should Know (Part 1); (Part 2)

From marketing, media, tech, and beyond, check out (Part 1) and (Part 2) of this list of African American ‘ganjapreneurs’ you want to be on the lookout for, as the industry continues to boom.

5.) This Executive Gave Up Coke for Cannabis

In the article This Executive Gave Up Coke for Cannabis, MJ Freeway executive, Jeanette Ward, shares why she transitioned to the cannabis industry, and how you can too.