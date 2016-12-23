Nurse Alice: 5 Last-Minute Healthy Holiday Gift Ideas

‘Tis the season! Christmas is right around the corner, and some of us may still be scrambling for that last minute holiday gift. But no worries—you don’t have to come empty handed. Here is a healthy twist on that last minute holiday gift. How about a wellness gift for the mind, body, and soul.
What’s the one gift we all want but can’t really buy?
GOOD HEALTH!
Now, although we can’t box that up, all is not lost. There is still time to buy that special someone a gift and make it meaningful. Make your gift count by giving the gift that keeps on giving. Many times we want to be healthy, eat healthy, and live healthy, but when it comes to the bottom line and bills, often those healthy items fall last on our shopping list to buy. So, this is where your wellness gift can make the difference.
Here are five holiday gifts with a healthy twist, all well under $30:
1. Gym Bag With a Water Bottle and/or Weight Gloves
These are vital gym basics to get started. Get your friends and family organized with a stylish gym bag. The gloves provide hand protection for lifting weights—and they look stylish. You can drop a little note in the water bottle, reminding them to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.
2. Yoga Mat With Resistance Bands
This is the perfect mobile or stationary exercise station. Resistance bands fit easily into any purse or backpack, so it’s great for those that travel often. Add a note with exercise examples.
3. Essential Oils or Scented Candles
Aromatherapy in the form of essential oils can be used for a wide range of emotional and physical wellness applications. You can smell it, rub on the skin, and even ingest some (but check with your doctor first).
Here are some favorites:
- Lavender: Helps you get better sleep and manage stress.
- Grapefruit: Reduces the appetite.
- Sweet Orange: Helps with anxiety.
- Tea Tree: Wards off and fights infections.
- Peppermint: Puts a stop to headaches.
- Cedar wood: Helps prevent hair loss and skin irritation.
- Rosemary: Better focus at work.
- Ginger: Relieves nausea.
4. Mix-and-Match Neck Pillow or Gel Cooling Eye Mask, Paired With Earplugs
Thirty percent of people are sleep deprived, sleeping less than six hours per night. It’s important to keep ourselves energized, so give the gift that promotes rest for good health.This gift can help them get better sleep and helps to create a restful and comfortable sleep environment.
5. One-Month Gym Pass
One major barrier to getting to the gym is how expensive it can be at times, so this is a great way to introduce someone to the gym. There are tons of holiday specials right now, so you have a lot of options to get a great price. Even if they don’t stick to the gym, they can use it for what it’s worth, and hopefully build in the healthy lifestyle of exercise.
Gear friends and family up for those 2017 New Year’s health resolutions, with any of these cool gifts.
Nurse Alice is a nationally board-certified and award-winning cardiac clinical nurse specialist with nearly two decades of experience in cardiovascular health. She is a community health activist and freelance media health expert. She has appeared on various national radio and TV shows including Dr. Oz, The Doctors, Dr. Drew, News One with Roland Martin, Tom Joyner Morning Show and more. She is also the author of “Curb Your Cravings: 31 Foods to Fool Your Appetite.”
You can follow her at alicebenjamin.com and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @AskNurseAlice