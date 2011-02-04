Ava DuVernay has accomplished three times over what many independent filmmakers—both Black and White—find impossible to do just once. She has independently shot, produced, and distributed three films by using her own money. While she hasn’t produced any blockbuster films (yet!), DuVernay owns the rights to her movies, has not received help from any major film studio, and believes that in the future, more directors will follow her lead.
The landscape for DIY (Do-It-Yourself) filmmaking is littered with failures; but DuVernay attributes her success to the many African-American film festivals held annually throughout the country. Realizing that these festivals were the key to widespread distribution for Black films, DuVernay, who also owns PR Firm The DuVernay Agency, decided to launch the African American Film Festival Releasing Movement (AFFRM). AFFRM is a collaboration of Black film festivals brought together to help independent filmmakers release their projects in select cities across the nation. DuVernay announced the creation of the organization at the Sundance film festival last week.
So far, the Los Angeles-based filmmaker has recruited five film festivals for the endeavor, and her first feature length movie, I Will Follow, starring Blair Underwood, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Omari Hardwick will be the first movie released through AFFRM in March.
DuVernay, visited the BLACK ENTERPRISE offices to talk about AFFRM. Watch her describe how she got inspired to start the movement and what she hopes will be accomplished through this alliance of Black film festivals.
For more information read:
Pingback: Filmmaker Takes AFFRM-ative Action to Promote Black Cinema | AfroBuzz Central()
Pingback: Filmmaker takes AFFRM-ative action to promote Black cinema – blackenterprise.com | Black News()
Pingback: Top Black News Headlines – February 5, 2011 | Black News()
Pingback: 5 Keys to Success for Independent Filmmakers | AfroBuzz Central()
Pingback: The Future of Black History: Film Director Ava DuVernay - Black Enterprise()
Pingback: The Future of Black History: Film Director Ava DuVernay | Money How()
Pingback: Anthony Anderson Says, "Don't Compromise Who You Are In Order To Succeed"()
Pingback: Anthony Anderson Says: Don’t Compromise Who You Are In Order To Succeed | Urban Unity Post()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: girnede satılık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: wall bed()
Pingback: jaadoo()
Pingback: legíny()
Pingback: snuff bottles()
Pingback: best work at home jobs 2017()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: lucid vibrator()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: rampant rabbit sex toys()
Pingback: 韓劇dvd專賣店()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: tama tube()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: free web hosting()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: luxury vibator()
Pingback: triple vibrator()
Pingback: free download for pc windows()
Pingback: nipple teasers()
Pingback: basement finishing specialist in Atlanta()
Pingback: scr online casino()
Pingback: acrylic jars()
Pingback: R407c Scroll Chiller()
Pingback: rampant vibrator()
Pingback: web design company()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: best butt plug()
Pingback: most realistic dildo()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: nylon cutter head()
Pingback: label tudung()
Pingback: waterproof vibrator()
Pingback: how to use penis pump()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning()
Pingback: Delicious recipes for every season of the year()
Pingback: Renton pest control()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Labia Stimulation()
Pingback: vibrating dildo with scution cup()
Pingback: Ring Candles()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: waterproof vibe()
Pingback: home cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: bandiere()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: adam and eve vibrators()
Pingback: silicone g()
Pingback: games for android()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Massager()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Dolphin Vibrator()
Pingback: Best Male Masturbator()
Pingback: Sportsheets Bed Restraint()
Pingback: Sex lube()
Pingback: penis sleeve()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: pc app free download()
Pingback: Sripatum university()
Pingback: pleasure kit()
Pingback: hydraulic cylinder repair()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: divorce in PA()
Pingback: renta de fiestas en matamoros()
Pingback: Latest smartphones India()
Pingback: clinicas en matamoros()
Pingback: dich vu seo top 3()