BE Next is Now

New York reception celebrates young entrepreneurs, executives and professionals

by     Posted: February 24, 2010

Robinson, the brains behind BE Next, addresses reception attendees. (Source: Lonnie C. Major)

Black Enterprise held the BE Next kick-off reception, Tuesday, in New York City to celebrate its latest endeavor in spotlighting young entrepreneurs and corporate executives. We welcomed a number of movers and shakers to the Moet Hennessey headquarters for the launch of the BE Next Franchise.

“What is BE Next? BE Next is youthful risk takers with tenacity a little bit of swag,” said small business editor Tennille Robinson, who is also the mind behind the franchise. “We’re looking for 21-to-35 year olds who have had a measurable impact in their companies, as entrepreneurs, all for the purpose of changing the business landscape.”

Attendees Coltrane Curtis (center), Founder of Epiphany Media LLC; Ebro Darden (right), Program Director at Emmis Communications. (Source: Lonnie C. Major)

As the cameras flashed and attendees networked,Black Enterprise welcomed a night full of possibilities and birthed a brainchild years in the making. More than 80 tastemakers gathered for the momentous occasion, including singer Estelle; Shane and Shawn Ward, founders of an eponymous shoe line, who were also featured on the January 2007 cover; Mona Scott-Young, founder of Monami Entertainment, Ebro Darden, programming director at Emmis Communications, and many others.

BE Next officially made its debut on the January 2009 cover when we featured five young, fearless entrepreneurs taking the world of business by storm.

Shane and Shawn Ward, founder of Shane and Shawn shoe line and January 2007 cover subjects. (Source: Lonnie C. Major)

These game changers—all under the age of 35—had successfully launched businesses that continued thriving in a rough economy. Last month, Black Enterprise published the second BE Next issue with four more fearless entrepreneurs. With an emphasizes on developing cross-platform content featuring innovators between the ages of 21 and 35, Black Enterprise is welcoming the future with open arms.

Renita Burns is a staff writer at BlackEnterprise.com

  • Thanks for seeking the found of founders. Sometimes the hard work of young business owners and entrepreneurs are overlooked. Of course by the large companies or even the harsh remarks of unpleasant customers. I myself just turned 28yrs old and am the founder of my company Personal and Business Credit. The company shall be fully marketed, publicly and nationally by the middle of March. I look forward to joining the history makers.

  • Loretta I agree with you. Very often young black business owners and entrepreneurs are over looked, sometime even by our own people. I think this is a great forum for young up and coming entrepreneurs to network and be recognized. Check our website out at http://www.gloverwilliams.com. We provide accounting/bookkeeping, business formation, tax planning, tax preparation and consulting services to Individuals and small to start up businesses.

