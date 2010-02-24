BE Next is Now

New York reception celebrates young entrepreneurs, executives and professionals

Black Enterprise held the BE Next kick-off reception, Tuesday, in New York City to celebrate its latest endeavor in spotlighting young entrepreneurs and corporate executives. We welcomed a number of movers and shakers to the Moet Hennessey headquarters for the launch of the BE Next Franchise.

“What is BE Next? BE Next is youthful risk takers with tenacity a little bit of swag,” said small business editor Tennille Robinson, who is also the mind behind the franchise. “We’re looking for 21-to-35 year olds who have had a measurable impact in their companies, as entrepreneurs, all for the purpose of changing the business landscape.”

As the cameras flashed and attendees networked,Black Enterprise welcomed a night full of possibilities and birthed a brainchild years in the making. More than 80 tastemakers gathered for the momentous occasion, including singer Estelle; Shane and Shawn Ward, founders of an eponymous shoe line, who were also featured on the January 2007 cover; Mona Scott-Young, founder of Monami Entertainment, Ebro Darden, programming director at Emmis Communications, and many others.

BE Next officially made its debut on the January 2009 cover when we featured five young, fearless entrepreneurs taking the world of business by storm.

These game changers—all under the age of 35—had successfully launched businesses that continued thriving in a rough economy. Last month, Black Enterprise published the second BE Next issue with four more fearless entrepreneurs. With an emphasizes on developing cross-platform content featuring innovators between the ages of 21 and 35, Black Enterprise is welcoming the future with open arms.

Renita Burns is a staff writer at BlackEnterprise.com