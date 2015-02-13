Our History, Our Future: 10 Female Icons in Fashion

Image: File
February is the time we celebrate Black History Month, remembering leaders who overcame boundaries to ensure equality and better lives for us all. It’s also the time of year when fashionistas from all over the globe gather at Lincoln Center for New York Fashion Week. The fierce world of fashion gifts us with countless women, originators and modern mavens, who’ve made history and expanded the possibilities for black women. BlackEnterprise.com celebrates 10 women in fashion whose monumental strides bring a fresh awareness to Black History and Black Future.
