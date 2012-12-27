Brandy is Engaged to Music Executive, Ryan Press

Singer has accepted marriage proposal from her boyfriend

Brandy feels her faith in love has been restored since being involved with music executive, Ryan Press; so she has accepted his proposal of marriage. He proposed on Christmas.

“I had given up on love a long time ago. It just didn’t seem to work for me, so I was single for a very long time,” the Moesha star said. “I stopped looking for love and then I ran into my boyfriend.”

No date has been set as of yet.

Read about it at BET