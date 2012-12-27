Brandy is Engaged to Music Executive, Ryan Press

Brandy feels her faith in love has been restored since being involved with music executive, Ryan Press; so she has accepted his proposal of marriage. He proposed on Christmas.
“I had given up on love a long time ago. It just didn’t seem to work for me, so I was single for a very long time,” the Moesha star said. “I stopped looking for love and then I ran into my boyfriend.”
No date has been set as of yet.
Read about it at BET
