Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Setup His & Hers Popup Shop For NBA All-Star Weekend

Power couple to showcase items across fashion, technology, beauty, and skincare

Dwyane Wade, of the Chicago Bulls, and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, are each debuting some exclusive merchandise and products that they’ve been working on for the past few months. Fancy.com, the online portal for discovering and buying items curated by a global community, has collaborated with the couple to bring “D&G: A His & Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience” to New Orleans during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend activities.

Wade and Union are updating the traditional ‘pop-up’ shop concept by allowing visitors to “experience a tailor-made environment that merges retail merchandise with the couple’s personal lifestyle touches,” according to a press release. The couple hand-picked myriad items and brands from Fancy.com that including fashion, technology, beauty, and skincare products.

Wade’s VIP Gentlemen’s Lounge

Wade, a three-time NBA Champion, will display his fashion influences both on and off the court at the “His and Hers” pop-up. Brands such as LALIQUE, Li-Ning, and Stance have joined the pro baller to celebrate the NBA All-Star weekend. French luxury lifestyle brand, LALIQUE, is creating a VIP Gentlemen’s Lounge inside the pop-up that will allow guests to experience the full range of the brand, featuring exclusive pieces from their LALIQUE Maison furniture range. The Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 “All Star” shoe will be releasing exclusively during All-Star weekend at the Fancy pop-up in New Orleans following a wide online release of the shoe.

Union’s Flawless Haircare Line

Union will debut her newly announced haircare brand Flawless before it hits shelves in April. Valmont, the luxury Swiss skincare brand, will be featured as the exclusive skincare partner, known for its anti-aging therapies and treatments.

What’s more, Union will release an exclusive clutch purse with designer Edie Parker. Shoppers at ‘D&G: A His & Hers Fancy Pop-Up Experience’ will be able to design their own custom Edie Parker clutch purse on-site. She also is working with acclaimed fashion designer Daniel Patrick to curate a “His” and “Hers” collection that will be displayed and sold at the pop-up shop. Her exclusive collection with Invicta Watches also will be available.

“As the Creative Director for my partnerships, I am thrilled to have our pop-up shop feature exclusive items I have personally designed for this experience,” said Wade in a press statement. “I am excited to partner with my wife and curate a collection of our favorite items for NBA All-Star Weekend fans.”

Added Union, “I am so excited to be the first actress to partner with Fancy on this pop-up shop during NBA All Star-Weekend and that I get to participate in this alongside my husband. I can’t wait to showcase some of my favorite things including debuting my new haircare line, Flawless.”