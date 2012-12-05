Beauty Must-Have: Ellis Faas Creamy Lips

The line also comes in "blood red, deep plum wine, bright red, rusty brown, chocolate caramel, pale peach and pale coffee."

Hello Beautiful writer Ty Alexander has fallen in love with Ellis Faas Creamy Lips lipstick in Rusty Pink.

While scrounging through swag bags to find decent holiday gifts (excellent money saving idea for media types, by the way), Alexander happened upon the Ellis Faas awesomeness and decided to keep it for herself.

The line also comes in “blood red, deep plum wine, bright red, rusty brown, chocolate caramel, pale peach and pale coffee.”

