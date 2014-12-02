4 Holiday Gifts to Empower Women

Check these ideas that can add enrichment to any lady in your life

Buying a gift for a woman shouldn’t be just be about finding something shiny, trendy, or pretty to accessorize her appearance on the outside. Gifts that empower, inspire, and encourage inner growth can help a lady exude the confidence and clarity on the inside that represent a true mirror of beauty. Check 4 gift ideas you can buy to empower the inner beauty of a lady in your world.

1. A Day of Luxury. Holiday time can be stressful with shopping, maneuvering through crowds, traffic, and family visits. The gift of a day of luxury at a spa including a massage, manicure, pedicure and facial is the perfect gift to sooth the soul and calm the mind.

2. Engraved Journals & Pens. Clearing the mind and working through what’s on the inside can often come with simply writing thoughts down. A small engraved journal and pen with your power lady’s name is the perfect treat for the one who needs to get it all off her chest discreetly.

3. Empowerment Books. Sometimes all a woman needs is the right motivational word to remind, encourage, and uplift the spirit. Sometimes all she needs is the know-how. Check this list of 10 books to help elevate a woman, written by and for women.

4. The Power Summit. There’s nothing like socializing and learning from a list of powerful women gathered in a luxurious, relaxing beach environment to bring up the spirit, enrich the mind, and motivate the soul. Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit taking place in Florida, March 2-5, at the Fort Lauderdale Harbor Beach Marriott, is the perfect gift to give the lady in your life knowledge and power. Take advantage of the early bird registration discount, till December 31, that offers $200 off.

Celebrating 10 Years of POWER! Join Black Enterprise at the Women of Power Summit hosted by State Farm, March 2 – March 5, 2015, at Fort Lauderdale Harbor Beach Marriott, Fort Lauderdale, FL. This exciting, executive leadership summit is designed to train, equip and encourage women to become industry leaders, learn career strategies, and discover proven work-life balance techniques. Register Now at http://www.blackenterprise.com/wps. It’s time to Embrace your POWER. The Moment is Now!