Jay-Z To Score ‘Great Gatsby’

Hov will follow in the footsteps of The Rza by scoring a major motion film this year

Jay-Z has reportedly been signed by director, Baz Luhrmann, to produce an original score for the upcoming adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

The news was leaked via Twitter, of course, when Jeymes Samuels of the The Bullitts tweeted, “Jay-Z and myself have been working tirelessly on the score for the upcoming #CLASSIC The Great Gatsby! It is too DOPE for words!”

The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire hits theaters May 10th, 2013.

