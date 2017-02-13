5 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Mind, Body, and Soul

Expressing your love can be low-cost and healthy

(Image: iStock.com/Goldmund)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. There’s going to be a lot of the traditional flowers and candy gift-giving occurring, but in the spirit of American Heart Month, here are some thoughtful gifts ideas with a healthy spin.Â Consider giving your loved one a gift of love that helps them self-love their mind, body, and soul.

Tip 1: Skip the Restaurant, Cook

Skip the traditional dinner and go out on a cozy cooking date so you can put a healthy spin on your food. When youâ€™re mindful of what is in your food, you have an opportunity to make healthy substitutes and be more conscious of calories and portion control. And thereâ€™s research that suggests women are more aroused by men when observed cooking in the kitchen versus working a power drill.

Tip 2: Trade Flowers for Fruit

Instead of aÂ bouquet of flowers, try a bouquet of fresh fruit.Â Theyâ€™re just asÂ beautiful, and itâ€™s a creative and healthy sweet option that provides more bang for your buck. Not only are they just as gorgeous as real flowers, she can eat them too.

Tip 3: Dark Chocolate

If you’re going to buy chocolate because thatâ€™s what she loves, make sure it’s dark chocolate. Itâ€™s the healthiest of all the chocolates. It has tons of health benefits when eaten in moderation. Itâ€™s full of antioxidants that bind to free radicals in our bodies that are known to be culprits in causing heart disease and many cancers. And if she likes nuts with her chocolate, opt for almonds.Â Almonds contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E. The health benefits of almonds include lower blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. They can also reduce hunger and promote weight loss.

Tip 4: Body Cream

Gift her with aÂ scented body cream. When she looks and smells good, she feels more attractive, which can boost her confidence. It is also important for having healthy skin. Your skin is the largest organ in your body and is the first line of defense when it comes to preventing infection. So clean, moisturized, and intact skin that smells good not only feels and looks good but itâ€™s also healthy, both physically and mentally. Not to mention this is definitelyÂ a zero calories kind of gift.

Tip 5: Send aÂ Message

Give yourself through a video message to start the day telling someone how much he or she means to you. This is low-cost and intimate and definitely a one-of-a-kind gift. Take the time to not only tell someone that you love him or her, but why. It doesnâ€™t need to be professionally made or scripted like a movie. Be thoughtful and speak from the heart. This type of gift can trump expensive and lavish gifts anytime. It also promotes healthy communication, intimacy, and will definitely earn you brownie points.