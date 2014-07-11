LeBron James Returns to Cleveland

'I always believed that I’d return ... and finish my career there'

It’s no longer a rumor! According to Sports Illustrated, The King Has Returned! In a post written by LeBron James (As told to Lee Jenkins), he explains why he chose to return back home.

The speculation was running rampant that LeBron James would be going back to Cleveland, despite the way he left and how owner, Dan Gilbert, disrespected him in his letter to LeBron 4 years ago. Apparently, all is forgiven!

In the words of LeBron James, ‘I’m ready to accept the challenge. I’m coming home.’